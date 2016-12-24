Devendra Fadnavis to address youth workers on Vajpayee’s 92nd b’day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

In a bid to attract the youth and connect them to the ideology of the BJP, party’s city youth wing has organised a musical program here on the occasion of 92nd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday.

The organisers are anticipating a gathering of over 25,000 crowd from all over the state for the program, christened as “Yuva Urza”, to be held in Lower Parel.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also address the gathering. President of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai, Mohit Kamboj, told PTI, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth date has always been special to us. This is why we are celebrating his birthday with fanfare in which large numbers of youth have already given their consent to turn up and assimilate the Atal’s mantra in their social life.”

Beside Fadnavis, national president of youth wing of the party, Poonam Mahajan among other senior BJP leaders would be present at the event, he said.

“Our party at the state as well as at the Centre has earned so many achievements and done exemplary work for the sustainable development of the country and for people, no occasion other than Vajpayeeji’s birthday could be better for us to celebrate these achievements,” he added.