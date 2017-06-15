Devendra Fadnavis says BJP prepared for mid-term polls in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (PTI Photo/File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (PTI Photo/File)

The BJP unit in Maharashtra is prepared for mid-term polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said. Fadnavis made the remarks in reference to reports speculating mid-term polls in the state against the backdrop of farmers’ stir for loan waiver in view of the agrarian crisis.

“Some people said (when the agitation was on) that they will bring the government down, they will withdraw support. I said we are ready for mid-term polls. If someone wants to impel us to go for mid-term polls, I am confident we will be able to form government again,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai without naming any party.

Buoyed by the BJP’s success in Maharashtra local bodies’ polls, held recently, Fadnavis exuded confidence that people of the state were with the saffron party notwithstanding various agitations in the state. “That success was unprecedented. No other party achieved such success. The Congress-NCP couldn’t attend the success even during their hay days. So, people believe in the government,” he said.

Talking to a Marathi news channel recently, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had suggested that his party, a BJP ally in the state government, would withdraw support if the loan waiver was not announced. The Fadnavis government had agreed to the long-standing demand of farmers and announced a loan waiver for them last Sunday.

