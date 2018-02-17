Devendra Fadnavis reviews preparations of ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ meet

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Files)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reviewed preparations for the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ convergence summit which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Sunday. “The stage is all set,” Fadnavis tweeted, adding that the state “awaits to welcome the world”. Fadnavis, along with Industries Minister Subhash Desai and other senior officials, on Sunday reviewed the preparations at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Informing about the PM’s itinerary, the state unit of the BJP said that Modi would lay the foundation stone of the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in neighbouring Navi Mumbai at around 3pm. He would inaugurate the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ summit at the MMRDA ground in BKC at 5:45 pm and he would also throw open an exhibition at the summit at 7:15 pm, the BJP statement informed. Modi would be interacting with CEOs and industry leaders and attend a cultural event at 7:45pm, the statement added.

