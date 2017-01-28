Devendra Fadnavis pays tributes to Maharashtra soldiers killed in avalanches

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condoled the death of three soldiers from the State in avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir. Fadnavis said he was pained by the death of soldiers Anand Gavai, Sanju Khandare and Vikas Samundare, and paid tributes to them. He tweeted, “Pained to know that 3 brave soldiers from Maharashtra lost their life in #Bandipura avalanche. My salutes to the courage shown by Anand Gavai & Sanju Khandare from Akola and Vikas Samundare from Beed.”

At least 14 soldiers were killed after snow avalanches hit an Army post and patrol party in Gurez sector, close to Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this week.