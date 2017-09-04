What do people think about police? State to hold surveys to get answers

Fadnavis at the event on Sunday. Monica Chaturvedi Fadnavis at the event on Sunday. Monica Chaturvedi

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday that the government would commission surveys in major cities of the state to find out what is the public perception of the state’s police forces. Fadnavis was speaking at a programme to unveil the outcome of a survey undertaken by the Nagpur Police to find out what the general public thinks of the efficacy of its work.

Fadnavis praised the Nagpur police for “significantly improving” various indices of efficacy as revealed by the survey, which was conducted by the local Tirpude Institute of Management Education. “Positive outcome has come to fore in terms of qualitative changes in the survey for which Nagpur police deserve congratulations. The performance has vastly improved in regard to the number of crimes, successful detection and conviction rate. The survey will also help the police decide appropriately on necessary future corrections, which will lead to bettering of police-public relations,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis mentioned the various initiatives taken by the Nagpur police, like Bharosa Cell, which was formed to immediately address women’s complaints, a special squad against land mafia and N Tracks — a traffic improvement programme, among others. He added, “Similar surveys will be undertaken in other cities of Maharashtra too.”

Police Commissioner K Vyankateshan, who was present at the event, said, “Such a detailed survey about police functioning has been done for the first time, which has shown an improvement of 157 per cent about the image of the police in the public’s mind, a 147 per cent improvement in police’s conduct with the public, 135 per cent improvement in perception of work efficacy, 108 per cent in communication and 85 per cent in public support to police in 2017, as compared to 2014. This was due to various initiatives undertaken by the police.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App