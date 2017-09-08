State government to compensate rain victims in Thane, Mumbai

The state has decided to compensate the families affected by the heavy rainfall last week. Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde had raised the issue during the cabinet meeting Thursday. “Thousands of people affected in the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane. It has caused them an irreparable loss. I raised the issue in the cabinet demanding compensation to be given to the families. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed to consider it as a special case,” said Shinde.

Officials said Fadnavis had instructed the district collectors of Mumbai city and Suburban and Thane to carry out the panchanama of such cases to provide compensation.

