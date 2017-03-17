Fadnavis moving to Modi cabinet? ‘I’m a true soldier of the party,’ he says

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday refused to completely rule out his chances of moving to the Union Cabinet, insisting that he is a “true soldier of the party” who will listen to his party high command. Ever since Manohar Parrikar stepped down as Defence Minister, speculation has been rife that Fadnavis would be elevated to the Union Cabinet. There has, however, been no official word on the same.

Addressing the gathering on day one of the 2017 India Today Conclave, Fadnavis said,”I don’t think a CM has more power than a union minister. Whatever role we get, we have an agenda of transformation. It’s not about what role we get. Right now I’m a CM, I have a huge agenda before me. In the next two, three years I can transform Maharashtra. But I’m a true soldier of the party and whatever the party says, I’m a true soldier.”

On the local front, Fadnavis is riding high on the saffron party’s victory in the recently held civic polls.

However, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, dismissed the rumours saying nobody is moving to the capital. He said the Prime Minister along with CMs of the states are a Team India – taking India forward.

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led post-poll alliance led by Parrikar won the floor test in Goa with 22 MLAs standing up in the House to tilt the vote of confidence in its favour. The Congress, which had 17 MLAs before voting started, suffered an embarrassment as one of them, Viswajit Rane, abstaining from voting during the test, which ended 22-16 in favour of the new state government. Rane took the oath along with 38 other MLAs, excluding Parrikar and pro-tem speaker Siddharth Kuncalienkar, but resigned from the House soon after.

