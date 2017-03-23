Devendra Fadnavis moots apex panel for security of medical staff

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday proposed the formation of an Apex council with government nominees and doctors in it to look into issues of security of medical fraternity in hospitals. He also made a fervent appeal to the striking resident doctors to get back to their work and serve the public by adhering to professional ethics and the call of duty. The idea of an apex council was mooted at a meeting held by Fadnavis with representatives of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to discuss the demands of the of resident doctors, who are on strike over the security in the state-run hospitals. Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, Health Minister Deepak Sawant, DGP Satish Mathur also attended the meeting.

“Fadnavis proposed setting up of an Apex council with government representatives and doctors, which would meet in every three months to resolve the issues arising from time to time,” an official of the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned that adequate security be provided to sensitive hospitals with armed policeman and installation of CCTV cameras. If the doctors on duty were attacked, the expenses for their legal and medical aid would be borne by the government, the official said.

Earlier, making a statement in the state Assembly, Fadnavis urged the doctors to follow their professional ethics by serving the people. “Because of the acts of a few irresponsible people of attacking doctors, it is not right to deny the poor their right to access to the medical facilities. I appeal to the doctors and their organisations to call off the strike and return to work,” he said.

“The state has enacted special laws to protect doctors. The quantum of punishment has been increased and attacks on doctors made a non-bailable offence,” he said.

“The laws need continuous upgradation and the government is open to discussion,” he added. “We will try to see that attacks on doctors do not happen and if it happens the perpetrators will be punished severely,” Fadnavis said.

