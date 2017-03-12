Devendra Fadnavis meets representatives of Dhangar community

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met representatives of the Dhangar community. “A delegation of various organisations of Dhangar community met Fadnavis with Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vikas Mahatme,” Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in Mumbai. Officials of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) briefed about the progress made so far for socio-anthropological study of the Dhangar community, the statement added. Providing reservation to the Dhangar community was BJP’s poll promise in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis chaired a meeting to resolve various issues of workers of Cambata Aviation and asked authorities to seek assistance from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Fadnavis also directed officials concerned for recovery to pay dues of the workers. Around 1,200 Cambata employees had moved the city labour court against the management over non payment of pending dues.

Later in the evening, Fadnavis inaugurated the first floating hotel project A B Celestial in association with Maharashtra Maritime Board, Maharahstra Tourism Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in Mumbai, this evening. Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said his government was open to different ideas to promote tourism.