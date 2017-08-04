Joint MD Kurundkar to head MSRDC, all projects on track

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the removal of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) MD Radheshyam Mopalwar on Thursday, Joint MD Kiran Kurundkar will now be responsible for the functioning of the state agency.

The CM said that Mopalwar will be removed from the post until an inquiry was completed into graft charges against him, following persistent demands from the Opposition after audio clips of him allegedly fixing land deals went viral.

The state agency is the implementing body for some major projects in the state and Mopalwar was heading one of CM’s pet projects, the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor. While the tapes do not directly allude to the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, Mopalwar had earlier said, “The allegations are false and I am being targeted because I am heading this project.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior MSRDC official said, “The projects are on course and this decision will not alter anything for them. An entire team is working on them so there will be no delays.”

The Rs 46,000 crore expressway is at an important phase currently, with the state agency purchasing land from the farmers for the alignment. Despite strong opposition from farmers in certain districts, they have managed to begin the land acquisition process and plan to begin the construction by October. The process to finalise the contractors is also currently under way.

Apart from the Samruddhi Corridor, MSRDC is also looking after two major projects — Bandra Versova Sea Link and the construction of the missing link for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The bidding process is under way for both and they are set to begin construction by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, farmer activist Baban Harne, who had earlier raised graft allegations against Mopalwar and demanded that his dealings be probed, said, “The CM’s announcement of his removal is just a farce. An official who has no support from the farmers and seems to be working only for his own benefit has been removed only for a month. He even changed the alignment to suit him. All the work that he has undertaken so far should be audited again.”

