Devendra Fadnavis holds review meeting on new port policy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday chaired a meeting to review implementation of the new port policy. During the meeting, plans for development of ports and rail/road connectivity to ports were also discussed.

There was a presentation on expansion plan of JSW Jaigarh port, Karanja Terminal, Yogayatan Port and Katale Shipyard, Ro-Ro services, a statement from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

There was also a presentation on Sagarmala project and the CM gave directions for its effective implementation, it said.

Vadhwan port in the state is part of the Centre’s Sagarmala project.

Meanwhile, the CM also chaired a meeting to review preparation for the celebration of 126th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai.

Ministers Rajkumar Badole, Vishnu Savara and senior officials from Social Justice, Police and other state departments as well as from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were present for this meeting.

During the meeting, Fadnavis gave instructions to provide necessary facilities to citizens who visit Chaityabhoomi in huge numbers to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar, the statement added.

