Devendra Fadnavis govt: Graft allegations against ministers take sheen off ‘zero corruption’ plank

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rode to power on October 31, 2014 on the promise of ending corruption in the government. He had said that his government would have “zero tolerance” to corruption.

Three years on, Fadnavis’s personal reputation seems intact, but his government’s ‘anti-corruption’ plank has suffered several setbacks over controversies involving its ministers. Fadnavis’s senior colleague Eknath Khadse, the erstwhileNo. 2 in his Cabinet, had to step down in June last year, and face a probe after accusations of impropriety and graft were levelled against him in a Pune land deal case. Following a massive uproar inside and outside the state legislature, the chief minister has also been forced to order inquiries into corruption allegations raised against two other ministers — Housing Minister Prakash Mehta (BJP) and Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

Besides, at least nine other ministers — Pankaja Munde (Women and Child Development), Vinod Tawde (Education), Subhash Deshmukh (Co-operation), Vishnu Sawra (Tribal Development), Sambhaji Nilangekar-Patil (Labour), Jaikumar Rawal (Tourism), Ranjit Patil (MoS, Urban Development), Dilip Gamble (MoS, Social Justice), and Ravindra Waikar (MoS, Housing) — have faced Opposition onslaught over allegations of irregularities and impropriety, prompting the chief minister to announce token inquiries, which have given these ministers a clean chit.

While the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the Opposition have repeatedly targeted Fadnavis for “shielding” these controversial ministers, Fadnavis justified his decision. In an interview to The Indian Express on Friday, the CM said, “Not a single corruption charge has been substantiated against any minister. So where is the question of acting against any minister? Whether it is the government or politics, I’ve always maintained that the fight against corruption was non-negotiable. If charges are proved, nobody would be spared. While the Opposition has levelled allegations against the ministers, none of them have been proved.”

When he was in the Opposition, Fadnavis had been at the forefront of attack against scam-tainted Congress and NCP ministers. His voice was also one of the loudest against corruption in irrigation projects, where former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP’s serving Maharashtra chief Sunil Tatkare are being investigated. But three years on, the irrigation probe is yet to achieve its logical end. Also, barring NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal, who was jailed following an HC-monitored probe, no other scam-tainted Congress or NCP minister has faced action. Some like Vijaykumar Gavit and Babanrao Pachpute, former NCP ministers who have faced corruption allegations in the past, have been inducted in the BJP. Former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, who recently quit the Congress, is also set to be inducted in the Fadnavis Cabinet. Rane has also faced allegations in the past. On the investigations in the irrigation scam, Fadnavis told The Indian Express, “The investigation is on track. We have already filed the chargesheets naming all those concerned.”

The BJP’s plank of giving more teeth to the office of the Lokayukta, the anti-corruption ombudsman, also seems to be lost in the melee. Fadnavis himself, when he was in the Opposition, had often attacked the Congress-NCP regime for “rendering the anti-corruption watchdog ineffective.” He had even introduced a private members’ Bill seeking independent powers to the Lokayukta. While a draft legislation was formulated in this regard during the previous regime, it is yet to see the light of the day.

On his first day in office, Fadnavis had directed the home department authorities to submit a proposal that can do away with the norm of mandating prior sanction of the government for anti-corruption probes against elected representatives, senior bureaucrats, and police officers. But owing to resistance from the bureaucracy, the proposal did not move forward. In June 2015, the Fadnavis government issued an ordinance amending the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), disallowing the police to register an FIR against public servants without the government’s prior sanction. A legislation to this effect was approved by the legislature in 2016. The government has argued that its aim was to protect its employees and public representatives from frivolous complaints. But court cases have been filed challenging this amendment.

The government has also came under the scanner for appointing some bureaucrats, who have courted controversies in the past, to plum postings. A positive is that the conviction rate in corruption cases where prosecution was launched has gone up substantially, following major reforms undertaken by the home department. However, three years on, even senior officials concede that a lot more needs to be done to stem corruption.

