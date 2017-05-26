Chopper carrying Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, 5 others crashlands after take-off, all safe

The Sikorsky helicopter crashlanded in Latur Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) The Sikorsky helicopter crashlanded in Latur Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

MAHARASHTRA CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis and five others had a narrow escape when their helicopter crashlanded minutes after taking off from Nilanga in Latur district on Thursday afternoon. None of the six persons on board sustained serious injuries. The chopper, however, suffered substantial damage. Fadnavis, accompanied by principal secretary Pravin Pardeshi, personal assistant Abhimanyu Pawar, media advisor Ketan Pathak and two crew members, was returning to Mumbai after a tour of Latur to assess water conservation work.

A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the state government’s six-year-old Sikorsky chopper took off from Nilanga at noon. “After take-off, the pilot found variable wind pattern and decided to land. During landing, the helicopter got entangled in wires. The helicopter has sustained substantial damage,” said the official.

Soon after the incident, the chief minister tweeted that all on board were safe. “The blessings of 11.20 crore people of Maharashtra are my shield,” Fadnavis told The Indian Express later. “The helicopter took off as usual. But shortly after take-off, one could sense that it was being pulled downwards. Yes, a major accident was averted, and given the constraints and difficult terrain, the pilot tried his best,” he said.

“We flew the chopper to Latur last night for the CM’s trip on Thursday. We sensed no trouble in the chopper then… Minutes after take-off, we sensed a loss of control. As an immediate reaction, we called for an emergency landing,” said Sanjay Karve, chief pilot-in-command. “Soon after the chopper left the ground, we sensed trouble in its movement… We tried to hold on to something to remain safe. We had enough time to move out of the chopper once it landed,” said Pathak, who sustained minor injuries on his head.

Pardeshi said the pilot sensed that it was not the right time to fly and decided to make an emergency landing. A team of DGCA officials is set to visit the site on Friday. “A team visited the spot today for a preliminary study. The chopper suffered damage because of the impact of the landing. We are trying to inspect the chopper in detail to ascertain the cause of the problem. This will be part of a detailed report,” said a senior DGCA official.

The Maharashtra government had bought the chopper from Sikorsky in December 2011 for Rs 52 crore. Officials confirmed that regular checks are carried out, including before every flight. “We had carried out a check of each and every part of the chopper five days ago. Also, regular routine checks are carried out to ensure safety. A team of two technicians was in Nilanga to inspect the chopper before take-off,” said a senior official.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which comes under the Civil Aviation Ministry, will also investigate the mishap. On May 13, during a trip to the Naxal belt of Allapalli in Gadchiroli, a private helicopter rented for the chief minister suffered a technical snag, following which Fadnavis had to travel by road to Nagpur.

