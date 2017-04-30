Devendra Fadnavis calls for greater people’s participation

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis plans to interact with thousands of youth from across the state on May 1, observed as Maharashtra Day, paving the way for greater people’s participation in governance under its ‘Transform Maharashtra’ mission. “This Maharashtra Day, let’s embark on a new journey. Together, let’s act and work for ‘Vision Maharashtra 2025’,” said Fadnavis.

On Monday, the CM plans to interact with the youth from across Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan, Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra. While nearly 8,000 students are expected to participate in the interactions, nearly 6 lakh more have enrolled online to make ‘Transform Maharashtra’ a common cause. From Ratan Tata to actor Akshay Kumar, a host of famous personalities, too ,will participate in the deliberations on May 1.

At the sprawling National Sport Club of India in Mumbai, sector-wise stalls exhibiting innovative experiments to highlight policy reforms and their impact on people will be displayed — from the flagship project ‘Jalyukta Shivar’, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and skill development to reforms in the farm sector, start-ups and Digital Maharashtra.

Nidhi Kamdar, Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), said: “The chief minister will hold interactions with students and experts from various fields on a wide range of subjects, ranging from science and agriculture to economics. The chief minister believes that youth is the future of the state and country. Their overwhelming repose and participation resulting in innovative ideas on matters of state will be significant.”

According to a principal secretary in the government, “there is a clear departure from the past when the administration and policies were considered the domain of ministers and bureaucrats working in the Mantralaya.”

He added: “Today, experts from across sections who are not associated directly in governance but have vast

knowledge and experience are contributing a lot to good governance.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now