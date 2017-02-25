Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leaders pay tribute to Shivaji at Raigad fort

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Basking in BJP’s success in the civic and Zilla Parishad polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Raigad fort this morning. He was accompanied by Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Education Minister Vinod Tawde, State BJP president Raosaheb Danve and Mumbai party president Ashish Shelar.

The leaders garlanded the statue of the warrior king situated at the fort in Raigad district, which was his capital in 1674 when he was crowned King of the Maratha Kingdom.

A statue of the Maratha warrior and his samadhi are situated at this fort, nearly 170 kms from here.

During the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections after registering a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls, BJP had launched the its campaign for Assembly polls with a call ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji ka ashirwad, chalo chale Modi ke saath’.

Till then, Shiv Sena considered Shivaji Maharaj as its icon. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai! Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji!. Feeling blessed,” Fadanvis tweeted after his visit.