Devendra Fadnavis at Loksatta event: Those who desired it never became PM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with actor Nana Patekar, state ministers Vinod Tawde and Girish Mahajan at an event to mark Loksatta’s 70th anniversary in Mumbai. (Photo: Prashant Nadkar) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with actor Nana Patekar, state ministers Vinod Tawde and Girish Mahajan at an event to mark Loksatta’s 70th anniversary in Mumbai. (Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

“History is witness. Those who have harboured the desire to become the Prime Minister have never made it to the most coveted post. I believe this…holds true in context of Maharashtra.” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made these comments in response to a question if his political journey from a corporator to mayor to MLA to CM would conclude as the PM.

At the 70th anniversary celebration of Marathi newspaper Loksatta, from The Indian Express Group, Fadnavis was interviewed by noted Marathi compere Sudhir Gadgil.

“Frankly speaking, I had never dreamt of becoming a corporator, MLA or CM. It came my way and I tried to give my best. I think I am fine where I am. Let it be so,” he said.

During the interview, Fadnavis also spoke about leaders who were his inspiration, his passion for Bullet motorcycles, film songs, marriage to Amruta Ranade and daughter Divija.

“I have imbibed the art of restraint and tolerance from the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpapee. From his style of delivering a public speech to addressing political rivals with great reverence, he has always been an influence on me,” he said.

Another leader he mentioned was the late Pramod Mahajan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App