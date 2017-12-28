Devendra Fadnavis asks Maharashtra cities to aim for top Swachh Bharat ranks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today appealed for an improved performance by cities in Maharashtra in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2018. Fadnavis was speaking at a meeting to review preparedness of cities in the state for the Swachh Survekshan 2018 that will rank urban and rural areas in the country based on cleanliness. The meeting was attended by mayors and commissioners of several municipal corporations.

Fadnavis has directed that all “Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation” (AMRUT) cities from Maharashtra must rank in the top 100 cities of India in the Swachh Bharat survey, said a statement from the Chief MInister’s office.

He announced prizes of Rs 20 crore for the AMRUT city which ranks among the top three and Rs 15 crore for cities that obtain ranks between 4th to 10th in the survey. The prize money for non-AMRUT cities that will achieve these ranks is Rs 15 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively.

A non-AMRUT city that ranks between 11 to 15 will get a reward of Rs 5 crore, the statement said. Fadnavis also announced a “Swachh Ward” competition across Maharashtra with the top three clean wards from A and B category local bodies getting Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively.

The prize money for the top three clean wards in C and D category local bodies has been set at Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

Fadnavis also asked for more effort and involvement of elected representatives, public and the administration to improve the ranking of cities as compared to last year.

