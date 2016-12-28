Latest News
  • Devendra Fadnavis asks for expediting of Pune Metro work

Devendra Fadnavis asks for expediting of Pune Metro work

"PMRDA has approved the DPR for 23.33 km-long Hinjewadi-Shivaji Nagar Metro, comprising 23 stations. The cost of the project is Rs 7,947 crore," a statement from Chief Minister's Office said.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:December 28, 2016 9:52 pm
Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, Devendra Fadnavis, Pune Metro work , Maharashtra news, Latest news, India news, National news Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) to expedite work of the Hinjewadi-Shivaji Nagar metro phase 2 project. Fadnavis gave the directives at a meeting of PMRDA in Mumbai.

Watch What Else is Making News

“PMRDA has approved the DPR for 23.33 km-long Hinjewadi-Shivaji Nagar Metro, comprising 23 stations. The cost of the project is Rs 7,947 crore,” a statement from Chief Minister’s Office said.

“The Chief Minister also asked the officials to move ahead speedily,” it added.

“Fadnavis also gave administrative approval and go ahead to appoint project management consultant for ring road project in Pune to decongest traffic load at least by 35-40 per cent,” the statement added.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also unveiled logo of PMRDA, released book on ‘Ease of Doing business’ in presence of Ministers Girish Bapat and Ranjit Patil.

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 29: Latest News