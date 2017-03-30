Devendra Fadnavis announces extension of Metro to Mira-Bhayandar

Ahead of civic polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today announced extension of Metro to the neighbouring Mira Bhayandar area. The announcement is significant as elections to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation would be held in May.

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation in neighbouring Thane district, which is also going to polls in May, is already a part of the planned Metro network.

“As per the earlier announcements, Metro phase 2 and Metro phase 7 had the last stop in Dahisar. Now, these Metros will be extended upto Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. The two major localities, Mira Road and Bhayandar, will get metro connectivity,” Fadnavis said in the Assembly today.

“The current route of Metro-2 is from Colaba to SEEPZ and it will be extended upto the airport, covering D N Nagar, Dahisar and Andheri areas,” the CM said.

“Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro is underground route, with cost of Rs 23,136 crore. The Japanese company, Jaica, has agreed to give a loan at 0.5 per cent interest rate. The work would be completed in 2020,” Fadnavis said.

The total length of the Andheri East-Dahisar East Metro line is 16.5 km, and it will have 16 stations, which will cost the MMRDA, the state planning agency, Rs 6,208 crore.

The entire Metro network in the Mumbai region will cover a distance of 172 km, and the state plans to extend it up to 200 km later, Fadnavis said.

