Development not possible without women empowerment, says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday underlined the need to strengthen women self help groups in Uttarakhand, saying all-round development of the state was not possible without the empowerment of women. “Women self help groups need to be turned into organisations. We need to work not like a crowd but like a disciplined organisation,” the chief minister said addressing SHGs at Dehradun.

Mentioning the important role SHGs could play in the creation of job opportunities and strengthening the state’s economy, Trivendra said they needed to work harder.

He said the state government will extend all possible support to strengthen SHGs in Uttarakhand.

The state government is working seriously to stop migration from the hills and creating better educational and health facilities in hilly areas, he said adding a series of steps will soon be taken on these fronts whose results will remain effective for a long time to come.

