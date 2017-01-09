Development major agenda, BJP braces for litmus test

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As municipal corporations in the 10 major cities of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Solapur, Amravati, Ulhasnagar and Akola go to polls in February, the battle, likely to revolve around the issues of development and urbanisation, is being perceived as the litmus test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the absence of any major emotive plank, elections in the cities will throw new challenges not just to the regional parties such as Shiv Sena, NCP, MNS, BSP and SP, but also to the national parties Congress and the BJP, which have often used the regional forces to multiply their vote share in select pockets in the cities.

The election dates for these crucial cities are likely to be announced on Monday, according to sources in the state Election Commission.

While the stakes are the highest for the Shiv Sena, battling to retain its upper hand in the Mumbai and the Thane municipal corporations, the NCP is for the first time facing a serious challenge in its turf Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The MNS, enjoying a stronghold in Nashik, is facing competition from the BJP and the NCP this time.

In 2012, the outcome in all ten cities had thrown mixed results. In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Ulhasnagar, the NCP had emerged the leader, while the Congress was the winner in Solapur and Amravati. The BJP had swept Nagpur. In Akola, both the Congress and the BJP had bagged 18 seats out of the total 73.

Shiv Sena lead Uddhav Thackeray’s clear brief to his cabinet ministers and MLAs is to maximise efforts and resources in Mumbai and Thane. A Sena minister said, “Our big battle is confined to Mumbai and Thane, and the BJP is our biggest political rival.”

The Congress and the NCP, still unsure of a pre-poll alliance, find themselves working at cross purposes. A former Congress minister from western Maharashtra said, “If the NCP weakens in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, perceived as Ajit Pawar’s forte, the BJP may gain. Our effort is to check the growth of BJP in these two corporations.”

The BJP reckons that making inroads in NCP’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and Congress’s Solapur remains its real challenge. Not surprisingly, it has meticulously pushed the Smart Cities project in these three cities in western Maharashtra. According to a BJP poll-manager, “Fadnavis, who will lead these elections for the party, will seek votes on the development plank.”

In the last two years, the BJP-led government had taken a conscious decision to aggressively push mega-projects worth Rs three lakh crore across these ten cities.

While Mumbai and Thane bagged projects worth almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Pune got the metro railway project worth Rs 11,500 crore and the Nagpur Metro railway and the Nagpur-Mumbai Samrudhhi Corridor together work to Rs 55,000 crore. In Akola, water projects worth Rs 3,500 crore are being highlighted.

Leaders from the Congress and the NCP said that while they cannot dispute projects already underway, they would focus on demonetisation to turn the urban voters against the BJP.