Development is the need of the hour: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said that the state needs to be developed and provide basic necessities and employment to all. Addressing the Janjatiya Paramarshdatri Samiti (Tribal Advisory Committee-TAC), Das said that all the members of the committee have put forth their views, which show the positive energy the samiti posses.

Members Tala Marandi, J B Tubid, Shivshankar Oraon, Lakshaman Tudu, Gangotri Kujoor, Bimla Pradhan and Ratan Tirkey suggested whether the government can amend the Land Reforms Act 2013 and speed up development process instead of simplifying article 49 (1) proposal of Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT).

On this, the chief minister asked additional advocate general Ajit Kumar to advice. Kumar said that the state government can make a separate law on this issue due to land reforms falling under concurrent list of the constitution. But it has to be approved by President of India through canonical process. Some other states have also made their own act on this.

On this, the TAC unanimously decided that the government should bring a bill on the Land Reforms Act 2013 instead of the proposed simplification of CNT Act 49 (1) as per the suggestion of additional advocate general and get it approved from the President so that the tribals can get compensation against their land in a time frame and development work can be speeded up, according to an official release.

All the TAC members praised the proposal of simplifying article 71 (A) of CNT Act which deals with return of lands illegally transferred from scheduled tribes. The CM said that the government will discuss the matter in the cabinet and decide.

TAC member and Rural Development minister Neelkanth Singh Munda put forth the proposal for the government to think seriously why there is a gradual decline in the population of tribal people since 1947.

Taking the point seriously, the chief minister announced formation of a committee with the minister as the chairman and Tala Marandi, Shivshankar Oraon, Gangotri Kujoor and Ratan Tirkey as members. This committee will visit the whole state and submit a composite report in four months, the release said.

Another TAC member Ram Kumar Pahan suggested that amending the CNT Act, tribal people should be allowed to purchase tribal land for housing purpose even beyond the notified police station area.

Moreover, the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SPT) should also be amended permitting the non-tribal people to purchase non-tribal land in Santhal Pargana area.

On this, the chief minister announced another committee headed by Welfare Minister Louis Marandi with J B Tubid, Menka Sardar and Ram Kumar Pahan being the members of the committee.

This committee will consider the conception of old police station area and the present provision of sale and purchase of land in the police station in totality and give suggestions.

The chief minister said two lakh landless tribals will be given land by the government. He said that it has been directed in all admissions and appointments that the candidate will submit affidavit of caste and in two months time, the official caste certificate will be submitted. In case of schedule castes and schedule tribes, the issued certificates will be valid.

The CM said that online application is proposed for all services and if anyone is found misguiding the unemployed youths by doing fraudulent work, strict action will be taken. All Deputy Commissioners will make sure that no such fraud takes place in their respective districts.

The TAC members also suggested registering all types of marriages which the chief minister acknowledged saying that the government will initiate in this direction.

