Development in Maoist-hit areas: MHA looks at central forces to help villagers

The ministry believes this is also one way to battle the “skewed perception about government as propagated by the Naxals” as also take development to villages abutting these camps. Express Photo by Praveen Jain The ministry believes this is also one way to battle the “skewed perception about government as propagated by the Naxals” as also take development to villages abutting these camps. Express Photo by Praveen Jain

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to use the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and more than 500 of their camps, which are believed to be “most secured” in areas affected by Maoist violence in different states, as the focal point for delivering government-run schemes and programmes among villagers and tribals.

The ministry believes this is also one way to battle the “skewed perception about government as propagated by the Naxals” as also take development to villages abutting these camps.

On November 20, the MHA sent a letter to Principal Secretaries (Home) of the government of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana, the states most affected by Left-wing extremism, it is learnt. The communication, accessed by The Indian Express, states, “District administration should also coordinate and make best use of CAPFs for delivery of centrally sponsored or State sponsored schemes in the villages nearby the camps.”

There are 118 battalions of CAPFs deployed in these seven states. Besides, states have raised Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBs) and special IRBs, and 10 COBRA battalions have been deployed to handle LWE violence.

“Development in villages nearby the camps would not only significantly help in handling skewed perception about (the) government as propagated by the Naxals but also (in) taking development forward step by step or village-by-village,” the MHA letter states. The ministry has termed this “camp village development (CVD)”.

According to the letter, “It has been decided that special emphasis must be paid for the development of villages near or adjacent to CAPF camps. Naxal affected districts receive sufficient funds under district mineral foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility. But, there is a need to effectively channelize these resources for the most backward areas, especially the villages near CAPF’s camps.”

These CVD centres, according to MHA, will further ensure presence of local administration such as panchayat heads and block development officers, which will be the key points in delivery of Central government schemes. The MHA has taken up the issue with other Central ministries such as Power and Telecom, among others, and sought their support in running the CVDs, it is learnt.

The move will also help CAPFs to diversify their civil action programme and reach out to the locals, a senior MHA official said. The government will now use security camps for delivery of development programmes, tinkering its two-pronged theory of development and security, the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App