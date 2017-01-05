Developers withdraw call to boycott Vibrant Summit

Developers in state have withdrawn their decision to boycott the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2017, after a marathon meeting with officials of Gujarat government and urban local bodies on Wednesday.

A few days ago, developers under the aegis of Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers (GIHED) — a city chapter of pan-India body CREDAI — had given the boycott call claiming that the urban local body was not passing their projects despite signing MoUs in Vibrant Gujarat summits in the past. On Tuesday, Gujarat chapter of CREDAI consisting of 26 local associations had decided to support this boycott call.

However, this decision to boycott has been reversed after Wednesday’s meeting. “We had a meeting with government officials that lasted for over 150 minutes. Apart from several developers this meeting was attended by officials of the urban development department and urban local bodies. We have been assured that our issues will be looked into and so we have decided to lift the call and also sign MoUs in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit,” said Dipak Patel, the president of GIHED after the meeting ended.

“However, if the government fails to keep its word we will again agitate,” Patel added. GIHED is expected to decide the future course of action in the board meeting that is scheduled on Thursday. Developers in Gujarat have been hit hard after demonetisation and the delay in project clearances had started hurting them financially.