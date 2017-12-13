Developer threatening to evict us, Saira Banu writes to EOW

Actor Dilip Kumar with Saira Banu. (Express archive photo) Actor Dilip Kumar with Saira Banu. (Express archive photo)

Yesteryear actor Saira Banu has lodged a complaint with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police alleging harassment by a local builder.

In a letter to the police, Banu has said her husband, veteran actor Dilip Kumar, lawfully owns a property (CTS no C-1395, 1396 and 1396) at Pali Hill in Bandra, but it has been wrongly claimed by the developer on the basis of forged and fabricated documents.

“The developer is pressurising and threatening me, my husband and my nephew that he will forcefully evict me and my husband by using all the money power and manpower. The said developer has also threatened me and my husband that he will file false and frivolous criminal complaint against me and my husband to usurp the said property,” the letter reads.

She has also submitted documents pertaining to the title and rights of the property in suburban Mumbai.

The police said they had received the complaint and would probe the matter. “We have received the letter, an inquiry will be conducted and if the case deems fits an investigation by the EOW, it will be done,” said an EOW officer who did not wish to be named.

