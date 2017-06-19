Deterrent must be set to curb rash driving: Court

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashok Kumar refused to release Babu Ram on probation, saying that giving the convict the benefit would be overlooking the gravity of the offence. Metropolitan Magistrate Ashok Kumar refused to release Babu Ram on probation, saying that giving the convict the benefit would be overlooking the gravity of the offence.

A court in New Delhi on Monday denied leniency to a 48-year-old man, accused of causing injury to two persons by driving rashly, saying a deterrent must be created because such offences are increasing at an alarming rate.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashok Kumar refused to release Babu Ram on probation, saying that giving the convict the benefit would be overlooking the gravity of the offence. “I am not in favour of releasing the convict on probation

as such offences are increasing day-by-day in alarming numbers and deterrent affect must be shown to the prospective evil elements,” the judge said.

The court noted Ram was driving the car rashly and in a negligent manner. It said that after crossing the red light

signal, Ram hit a scooter and injured both its riders which “shows that he has no fear of law”.

The accused had sought leniency claiming, he was the sole bread-earner for his family and that he was not convicted previously in any case. According to the prosecution, on December 28, 2006, Ram was driving a car in a rash and negligent manner and hit a scooter in the Delhi Cantt area.

The accused, however, had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

