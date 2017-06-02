Destitute woman’s body wheeled into Muzaffarpur hospital in garbage cart, DM orders probe

The woman, who was battling illness for two weeks, passed away Wednesday night. (Source: ANI photo) The woman, who was battling illness for two weeks, passed away Wednesday night. (Source: ANI photo)

An incident shocked the civil society in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where a destitute woman’s dead body was brought in by two hospital employees for an autopsy to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in a garbage cart.

The outraging footage of employees pulling her body into a garbage cart to transport it for post-mortem examination was aired by several news channels and has prompted the District Magistrate to order a probe into the matter. “We have ordered a probe into the unfortunate incident. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence”, PTI quoted District Magistrate Dharmendra Singh as saying today. Dr Lalita Singh, a civil surgeon in Muzaffarpur district, also expressed disgust over the incident pointing out that SKMCH possessed several mortuary vans which should have been utilised for the purpose. She reiterated that a probe was underway on the matter.

PTI also quoted Kanchan Bhagat, a gardener employed by the hospital, stated that he had noticed a woman squirming in pain in a park at SKMCH and had informed the doctors about it. But to no avail, he alleged, adding that the woman, who was battling illness for two weeks, passed away Wednesday night.

