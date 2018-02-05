Destination Bengaluru: Congress rents two flats, BJP hunts base for Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Mysuru last week. The party is said to be looking for a base for him close to Bengaluru airport. (PTI photo) BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Mysuru last week. The party is said to be looking for a base for him close to Bengaluru airport. (PTI photo)

With elections to the Karnataka assembly scheduled to be held in about three months, campaign managers for the ruling Congress have set up a base in Bengaluru, even as the BJP is finalising a base for its main election strategist Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned with a public meeting in Bengaluru Sunday.

The Congress, which is attempting to take a leaf out of Shah’s book when it comes to drawing up election strategies, has provided two plush flats in central Bengaluru for AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and four secretaries – Manickam Tagore, P C Vishnunadh, Madhu Yashki Goud and Sake Sailjanath – tasked with helping the Congress win the polls.

“A four-bedroom flat is being shared by the four secretaries. A second flat has been rented in the same apartment complex for K C Venugopal, who will move in shortly to oversee Congress affairs in the state on a daily basis,” a source in the party said.

The flats at the Embassy Habitat apartment complex in central Bengaluru have been chosen considering their proximity to the Congress head office in the city and the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of government. The two flats are close to each other so that the election campaign managers can meet frequently in order to strategise, party sources said.

Venugopal announced plans for the Congress pre-election campaign on Tuesday, January 30. “From February 1, we will begin an aggressive grassroots-level campaign and all leaders of the party will reach out to voters at the level of the booths where they vote to ensure that the Congress leads in these booths. From February 15 to March 1, we will meet at the booth level again through sub-committees. From March 1 to 20, all the senior state Congress leaders will travel together in a bus across the state and this will complete the pre-election, ground-level campaign,” Venugopal said.

The early phase of the Congress’s pre-election campaign has seen Chief Minister Siddaramaiah helihop across the state over a month to highlight achievements of the government.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, is scheduled to be part of the pre-election campaign this month, beginning with a three-day visit to the Hyderabad Karnataka districts of Bellary, Koppal and Raichur from February 10-12. Karnataka Congress officials said Rahul will pay scheduled and unscheduled visits to temples in the state during the campaign.

“There are no scheduled visits to temples during the first trip but if he is invited in an informal way to participate in a temple ritual, he will participate. It is not a form of soft Hindutva but inclusive Hindutva that we follow,” state Congress president G Parameshwara said.

Rahul will participate in five pre-election campaigns across the state, Congress leaders said.

The BJP, which kicked of its poll campaign in November with Amit Shah flagging off a tour of the 224 constituencies by former CM B S Yeddyurappa, the face of the party in Karnataka, has been simultaneously engaged in setting its booth-level organization in order over the last two months.

Shah held two separate meetings to review the progress of organisational efforts at the grassroots, on December 31 and January 9.

Yeddyurappa’s Parivartana Yatra across the state concluded in Bengaluru with Sunday’s rally addressed by Prime Minister Modi.

With Shah expected to be in the state for long periods of time during the polls, the BJP has been making efforts to find a house that can be used as a base by the party chief and key strategist.

During recent visits to Bengaluru, Shah has held party strategy meetings at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru in the vicinity of the international airport. The BJP president is said to prefer staying in the vicinity of the airport to enable quick visits and meetings without hindrances.

While an effort was made a few months ago to buy a villa for Shah on the outskirts of Bengaluru, from where he would orchestrate the BJP’s poll efforts, the plan was later dropped, BJP sources said.

