Despite ULB poll boycott call, campaigning still continues in Nagaland

Despite the boycott call by different Naga tribal organisations against the holding of February 1 elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Nagaland, campaigning by different parties and Independents is gaining momentum in several parts of state. Different Naga tribal organisations have given a boycott call rejecting the conduct of the elections with 33 per cent women reservation.

Meanwhile prohibitory orders remained in force in Phek town following the vandalisation of residences of three candidates to the Town Council polls on January 17. State Election Commission officials said as per the official list of candidates released by the SEC, a total of 401 candidates comprising 263 male and 138 female are in the fray in 22 Municipal and Town Councils throughout the state.

The Commission further informed that there are 87 candidates unelected while 314 will be facing contests. The contestantas are from Naga People’s Front (NPF), Congress, BJP and Independent. The ruling NPF and its ally BJP are on full campaigning mode for the elections while Congress released its manifesto on December 27 while having parleys with some independents.

In six councils, which include Kohima and Mokokchung Municipal Councils and Medziphema, Changtongya, Tuensang and Mon Town Councils, candidates did not file nominations in deference to the wishes from tribal organisations including Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Chakhesang Public Organisation, Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS) and Tuensang Village Citizen Union.

Meanwhile, the Chakhesang Public Organisation has excommunicated eight of its members for a period of 7 years while Ao Senden has debarred 18 persons from the community for a period of 30 years for going against the wishes of the community, particularly with relation to the ensuing ULB elections. Meanwhile prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC enforced by Phek district administration in Phek Town to thwart any untoward incident since January 17 last remained in force. Activists of Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO) had vandalized houses of three candidates of Phek Town Council on that day as the contestants defied the direction of the CPO to withdraw their nominations for the urban local body elections.