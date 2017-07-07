Despite Sikkim standoff, PM Modi promises full cooperation to China for BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at BRICS grouping meeting on sidelines of G20 meet. (Source: MEA/Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at BRICS grouping meeting on sidelines of G20 meet. (Source: MEA/Twitter)

Amid an ongoing standoff between India and China in the Sikkim sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised full cooperation to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the forthcoming BRICS summit in China. At the informal meeting of the BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Germany’s Hamburg, the Prime Minister called upon BRICS leaders to show leadership in fighting terrorism and boosting global economy. He also urged the G20 nations to launch a collective crackdown on terror financing, safe havens, “support and sponsors” of terrorism.

The Ministry of External Affairs said China reciprocated positively as Jinping appreciated India’s strong resolve against the menace of terrorism and success on economic growth. Referring to the reforms carried out by his government, including the GST implementation, Modi emphasised the need to work together for sustained global economic recovery. “BRICS has been a strong voice and needs to show leadership on terrorism and global economy,” he said. The BRICS is a five nation bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. MEA also said PM Modi and Jinping shook hands at BRICS informal meeting in Hamburg and discussed a range of issues.

At the BRICS leaders’ informal gathering at Hamburg hosted by China, PM Narendra Modi and President Xi had a conversation on a range of issues. (Source: MEA/Twitter) At the BRICS leaders’ informal gathering at Hamburg hosted by China, PM Narendra Modi and President Xi had a conversation on a range of issues. (Source: MEA/Twitter)

Modi also called for expediting efforts to establish BRICS rating agency and advocated a collective voice against the practice of protectionism, especially in the spheres of trade and movement of knowledge and professionals.

The G20 members, which include India and China, account for 80 per cent of the global economic output.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd