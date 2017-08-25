Despite risk of losing RS seat, Sharad to attend Lalu rally

Sharad Yadav Sharad Yadav

Unfazed by the prospect of his disqualification as a member of Rajya Sabha, former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav has decided to participate in the August 27 rally convened by RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patna. “I will attend the public meeting to be held under the banner of the Grand Alliance,” Yadav told The Indian Express on Thursday. He said the three constituents of the alliance — RJD, Janata Dal (U) and the Congress — went into the 2015 assembly elections in Bihar on the plank of secularism0.

“People had given us a mandate to jointly govern the state for five years. Any breach of that arrangement by breaking the alliance and forming another government in alliance with the rival formation led by the BJP amounts to a betrayal of people,” he said.

JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi, when asked about the likely response of party president Nitish Kumar if Yadav participates in the rally, pointed at Nitish’s remarks at the party’s national executive meeting last week. The CM had said: “Break the JD(U) legislative party if you have the might… prove a two-thirds majority within the party for breaking it… otherwise, your membership will go.”

It is clear that once Yadav attends Lalu’s rally, the dominant faction led by Nitish would invoke the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to seek his disqualification from Rajya Sabha. Clause 2 (1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule says “a member of a House belonging to any political party shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he has voluntarily given up his membership of such political party…”

The JD(U) group in Upper House comprises 10 people, of whom, three — Yadav, M P Veerendra Kumar and Ali Anwar Ansari — have rebelled.

