Despite loan waiver promise by Punjab govt, farmers continue to end life

While two of these farmers owed less than Rs 2 lakh, five had debts ranging between Rs 2 to 5 lakh, three between Rs. 5-7 lakh, and six had to repay from Rs. 8-10 lakhs.

Suicides by farmers are continuing to shake rural Punjab despite the loan waiver promise by the state’s new government. At least 21 farmers, who owed money to banks, co-operative societies or middlemen, have ended their lives between April 1 to May 15 this year, The Indian Express has found.

Over the last few days, The Indian Express visited homes of 27 farmers who had committed suicide. The number was collated from media reports of the suicides and a list compiled by the farmers’ organisation, Bhartiya KisanUnion (BKU) Ugrahan Ekta, and crosschecked against cases reported to police under Sec 174 of CrPC. In 21 of these cases, family members have given statements to the police that the farmer took.

his own life because of the heavy debt, with details of the debt, and the individuals or institutions to whom the money was owed.

“Will the government help us when this news gets published?” asked 20-year-old Gursewak Singh, in Ranghrial village, in the remote Budhladha subdivision of Mansa district.

Gursewak’s 45-year-old father, Beant Singh, killed himself in his fields on May 4 after consuming pesticide. He had a long pending debt of Rs 8 lakh taken from bank, cooperative society and arhtiya, half of which he had repaid some months back after selling some portion of his land.

In Gobindpura Jawaharwala village of Sangrur district’s Lehra subdivision, 22-year-old Kuldeep Kaur, sister of Jaswant Singh, is coping with her 32-year-old brother’s suicide. He drank pesticide. Jaswant owed a debt of Rs 8 lakh taken from two banks and a cooperative society. Kuldeep’s father died some years ago, and Jaswant was the “family head”.

During this 45-day period, five farmers suicides each were reported from Bathinda and Mansa districts, four each from Sangrur and Barnala districts, two each from Ludhiana and Faridkot districts, and one each from Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts.

While two of these farmers owed less than Rs 2 lakh, five had debts ranging between Rs 2 to 5 lakh, three between Rs. 5-7 lakh, and six had to repay from Rs. 8-10 lakhs. Five farmers, who took their lives, had heavier debts inclduig two between Rs 14 to 18 lakh, while three farmers owed Rs 25 lakh, Rs 27 lakh and Rs 40 lakh, respectively.

The suicides did not begin only in April. According to numbers available with the Agriculture department, between January to March this year also there were 10 farm suicides in Mansa, and five in Bathinda district. These two are red flag districts for farm suicides, apart from Sangrur and Barnala. Bathinda district has paid Rs over Rs 1.5 crore compensation to the kin of 55 farmers who committed suicide in past four years, while Mansa too has paid almost the same amount to the kin of 56 farmers. Majority of these were small and marginal farmers with land holdings less then 2 hecatre. In Punjab, out of 14.08 lakh farmer households, around 4 lakh farmers have less than two hectares, unviable for a earning a good living due to high input costs.

“Farmers suicides are not new to Punjab but in the last two years, more and more farmers are resorting to it, and the government needs to find a solution urgently to stop them,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokari, General Secretary Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan Ekta.

The newly formed Congress government has assured a loan waiver for the farmers. It has also formed a group of experts to assess the total debt owed by farmers and to suggest ways and means for a waiver. D T Haque, former chairman, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, is chairman of the group, which was formed on April 16, soon after the Congress came to power.

It has to submit its report within 60 days. The group, which also includes Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi of the International Food Policy Research Institute, Punjab Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor B S Dhillon, and Agriculture Commissioner B S Sidhu, has met once, and is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday.

“We are working on launching of interest free ‘Masala bond’ for farmers with the help of NRIs to bring them out of the debt trap. These bonds would be of minimum Rs one lakh value for the period of seven years and the money raised from this scheme would be used to pay the debt of farmers,” said Punjab Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, adding that the proposal was discussed by senior government officials and experts.

“Captain (CM Amarinder Singh) is committed for loan waiver and he will do it 100 per cent and very soon,” said Rana. Hardeep Singh, the son of Gurcharan Singh of Joga village in Mansa district, who had a debt of Rs 3.5 lakh and committed suicide on May 8, said his father did not believe the government would help him.

“Sarkaran tan kehendiyan ne, kardiyan thore hun (governments only say, but they do not act),” said Hardeep, pointing out that even after a loan waiver, farmers were liable to fall into a debt trap almost immediately.

Kulwinder Kaur, wife of Karam Singh, who took his life on May 15, said that with Rs 27 lakh to repay, her husband used to say that even if the government waived it all off, who would help them with the Rs 3 lakh required to set right the tubewell that was destroyed when lightning struck.

“A small or medium farmer cannot come out of this debt circle,” is what Karan Singh told his wife.

“Congress government’s loan waiver promise would be helpful to the farmers only when the M S Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, which guaranteed at least 50 per cent return and cost of production, is implemented. Even after getting loan waiver farmers need assured market and good return of their produce to survive in future, else they will again get trapped in debt net after some years,” said Jagmohan Singh, General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakunda, adding that government should come out clearly on how it will deal with private money-lending system, which needs to be made transparent.

“Successive governments have been bringing crop diversification policies for the past around two decades to save ground water and ecology, but ironically no price is fixed for diversified crop like Basmati Rice and Maize, till date. Now, the Congress government must bring these crops under Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP) for assured market value like wheat and paddy to fulfil its real promise,” stressed Jagmohan Singh.

