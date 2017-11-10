Despite large promotion, Super SMS fails to check stubble burning menace in Punjab

Super SMS attached Combine-harvester in field Super SMS attached Combine-harvester in field

The much talked ‘farm appliance’ called ‘Super Straw Management System (SMS)’ could not manage the deadly ‘paddy stubble burning menace’ despite large promotion of it by the Punjab government and even after getting issued an advisory from Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) pertaining to its use.

The ‘new fitment’-Super SMS with Combine-harvesters is being promoted by Punjab government to manage the stubble at the time of harvesting only so that farmers need not to burn it. The field fires are on in day and night in the state, causing huge pollution not only in state but New Delhi.

In Punjab, Super SMS could be attached to only around 1000 Combine-harvesters against the recommended 7500 combine harvesters (which comes to nearly 13 percent of the required number) and these SMS fitted Combine could harvest paddy on 40, 000 hectares (0ne lakh acres) across the state in this season where over 24 lakh hectares area was under paddy crop and as a result only 1.6 percent of the total paddy harvesting could be done with Super SMS fitted Combine-harvesters.

The Punjab government had even given Rs. 50,000 subsidy for fitting Super SMS with harvesters during this harvesting season which starts in September end and almost has ended now.

Super SMS would be attached in the rear of the combine harvester and it will cut the stubble into small pieces and spread evenly in the field after which farmers can sow wheat without setting the stubble on fire. The cost of a super SMS is Rs. 1.25 to 1.50 lakhs which would be attached to already available combines. The cost of a combine is around Rs. 18 lakhs, which will go up Rs. 19 to 19.50 lakh with this fitment.

Earlier in January this year, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government had passed an order that Super SMS fitment was compulsory with all the Combine harvesters in the state, but after farmers’ opposition for the same in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the government withdrew the order and then got issued an advisory from PPCB to all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the states in July this year (around two months before harvesting) that they should ensure to get fitted SMS with all the combine-Harveters in their respective districts.

Authorities said though it is just a ‘baby step’ to check the menace, farmers, who were against it, have started adopting it. “There are around 12,000 combine-harvesters in Punjab out of which Super SMS can be fitted only with 7500 combines as remaining are not fit for the attachment due to one or other reasons. And even if Super SMS is fitted with 7500 Combine harvesters, even that it is more than sufficient to harvest paddy and wheat in Punjab,” said Joint Director cum Nodal Officer Punjab Engineer Manmohan Kalia for stubble management, adding that ‘Super SMS’ can manage majority straw at the time of harvesting only and in this way, the field fires can be avoided on the large chunk of land.

“The attachment of Super SMS with Combines started few months back and this year around 1000 combines were covered,” he said, adding that remaining will be covered before next season.

“Though given the figure, the area harvested through Super SMS fitted Combines is quite less but still department feels that with such small steps it has been able to change the mind set of the farmers towards the machine which was totally rejected by them in the beginning,” said Director Agriculture Dr. JS Bains.

Punjab has seen over 40,000 field fires till date during paddy harvesting and still the fires are going on to clear the stubble. There was total around 29.25 lakh hectares under ‘rice cultivation’ in Punjab this year including over 4.50 lakh hectares under ‘Basmati rice’ (Fine quality rice) and remaining under ‘parmal rice’ (paddy). Basmati rice is harvested mostly manually and its stubble is used as ‘fodder’ for cattle. The main problem is ‘paddy stubble’ which is not much popular as fodder and around 75 percent of total 197 lakh tonnes paddy stubble is burnt in the fields only.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App