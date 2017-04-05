Despite JNU letter, Sharad Yadav addresses crowd on campus

Sharad Yadav. (Source: FIle photo) Sharad Yadav. (Source: FIle photo)

HOURS AFTER the JNU administration sent a letter to Janata Dal (United) MP Sharad Yadav, bringing to his notice that the Delhi High Court has prohibited protests within 100 metres of the Administrative Block, he addressed students on the campus on the recent cut in MPhil/PhD seats.

The Registrar had issued the notice, which threatened disciplinary action against “violators”. “This is to inform the JNU community that a few student groups have been repeatedly violating the decision of the honourable High Court regarding the mode and venue of the protest on JNU campus… It is most likely that the invited speakers are not even aware of the interim court orders…” read the notice.

“Disciplinary action will be taken as per the university rules against the violators… The invited speakers of today’s event have been apprised of the situation…,” it further said.

Yadav, who was invited by members of the United OBC Forum, talked of the “love letter” he had received from the Registrar. “I got the impression he wanted to stop me from coming,” he said.

“There were 970 seats and it’s down to 102. The government knows there are thinking minds in JNU, so they’re attacking the university. In fact, carbon copies of JNU should be there, which encourage debates,” he said.

