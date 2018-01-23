Desperate for justice, rape victim writes in blood to PM Modi, CM Adityanath

“The police is not taking action against the accused due to their powerful links. They (accused) are putting pressure on me to withdraw the case. I should be given justice otherwise I will commit suicide,” said the victim in her letter. “The police is not taking action against the accused due to their powerful links. They (accused) are putting pressure on me to withdraw the case. I should be given justice otherwise I will commit suicide,” said the victim in her letter.

A rape victim in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareili has reportedly written a letter in her blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding justice and action against those responsible for her state.

“The police is not taking action against the accused due to their powerful links. They (accused) are putting pressure on me to withdraw the case. I should be given justice otherwise I will commit suicide,” PTI quoted the girl, who is an engineering student, as saying in the letter written on January 20.

ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh said that following a complaint by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered on March 24, 2017 against Divya Pandey and Ankit Verma on rape charges in Barabanki. In his complaint, the father had alleged that the accused raped his daughter and were blackmailing her since.

Another FIR against unidentified persons was registered in Raebareli in October 2017 in which it was alleged that a fake Facebook profile of the girl was made and obscene pictures were posted on it.

(With PTI inputs)

