Desist from false propaganda: Dalai Lama to China

The Dalai Lama at a Tawang monastery. (PTI Photo) The Dalai Lama at a Tawang monastery. (PTI Photo)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday asked China to desist from false propaganda against him. “People of China have every right to know the truth about the Dalai Lama. It is time China goes through a cultural revolution, but that revolution has to be a compassion revolution,’’ he told journalists after a religious discourse in Tawang. “There are around 1,000 articles written by various Chinese people settled inside and outside China and all those articles support our middle-way policy and criticise their own government.’’

He said that China has objections on his Tawang visit because there is a problem in Tibet. “That is why the Dalai Lama is very sensitive for China. Had there not been any problem in Tibet, it would not have been the case.’’ He said that the world knows he is not seeking independence for Tibet. “But the Chinese still repeat… calling me a separatist.’’ He added that his visit to Tawang and other parts of India’s northeast was purely religious in nature. “The Chinese government should send its officials to see what all I am doing and what all I am saying…’’

He called Tawang his first home in India as it was his first halt when he escaped from Tibet in 1959. He brushed aside China’s threat of “serious repercussions on bilateral ties” with India over his visit.

“Only time will tell. Let us wait and see,’’ said the Dalai Lama, who will be in Tawang until Monday despite Chinese protests over his visit.

