Desist from chewing paan, paan masala in offices: Yogi Adityanath’s latest directive

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla) Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked state government officials on Wednesday to desist from chewing paan and paan masala during working hours in offices. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also quoted saying by news agency ANI that the chief minister has directed officials to avoid using plastic in office premises.

The order came after the newly-sworn chief minister made a visit to his old office, also known as the Annexe. He was reportedly furious when he saw numerous paan stains on office walls, NDTV reported. A day after the oath taking ceremony, Adityanath had administered a cleanliness pledge to state bureaucrats and ordered them to keep office premises clean. He also said the Centre’s flagship ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ programme must be implemented across Uttar Pradesh with greater vigour.

Adityanath, the head of the Gorakhnath mutt in Gorakhpur, took charge of India’s most populous state on Sunday, days after the BJP registered a landslide victory winning 312 seats out of the total 403 in the Assembly. In the days following his swearing-in, Yogi has held meetings with the state police chief regarding law and order and also made a day-long visit to the national capital to meet prime minister Narendra Modi and other cabinet ministers. He also met BJP president Amit Shah regarding the allocation of portfolios to his ministers, scheduled to be announced later today.

