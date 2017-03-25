Design fraternity mourns demise of NID faculty H Kumar Vyas

Late Prof H Kumar Vyas (Source: Facebook/ National Institute of Design) Late Prof H Kumar Vyas (Source: Facebook/ National Institute of Design)

Noted design educator and founder of NID’s faculty of Industrial Design H Kumar Vyas (88) passed away on Saturday morning owing to age-related complications. He was 88 years old and was survived by his wife Rashmiben, daughter-in-law Vandana and grandson Shlok. Born in 1929 in Uganda, Vyas had his early training as an industrial designer at the Central School of Art and Design, London and worked as a professional designer at Douglas Scott Associates, London.

Having joined NID in 1962, Vyas established the Faculty of Industrial Design at NID with an aim to initiate training programmes for the first cadre of industrial designers in India. In 1970, Vyas helped innovate and introduce NID’s first undergraduate programme—the five and half year long professional education programme and from 1977 onwards, Vyas was engaged in engaging with youth on concepts of design and design thinking. From 2011–13, Vyas held the position of Honorary Research Fellow at NID.

“He was an inspiration to the design fraternity and had been a regular on campus until last year. Having been part of the founding team of the institute, he continued to mentor and inspire design students and young design faculty even after he retired from active service at NID,” said Pradyumna Vyas, Director NID.

Vyas had authored many books on design including ‘Design and Environment: An Introductory Manual’ first published in 1982 as a training kit for young designers, while in 2011, his contribution to design education and pedagogy bagged was international recognition when he was conferred the prestigious Sir Misha Black Medal for his distinguishing contribution to the fields of design service and design education.

