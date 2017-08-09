Desecration at Amristar village: FIR against villagers for thrashing SHO, holding him captive

CCTVs installed at the gurdwara reportedly showed Ranjit Masih as the perpetrator. (Representational image) CCTVs installed at the gurdwara reportedly showed Ranjit Masih as the perpetrator. (Representational image)

Tension prevailed in an Amritsar village after an FIR was lodged against a group of people for allegedly thrashing and holding a station house officer captive following a desecration incident. Pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found torn in the gurdwara at Talwandi Bhangwa village on Tuesday evening. CCTVs installed at the gurdwara reportedly showed Ranjit Masih as the perpetrator.

Police reached the village and arrested the accused. Some villagers, however, allegedly tried to whisk away the accused. When the police tried to thwart them, they allegedly thrashed SHO Vipin Kumar and took him away.

The FIR was registered against the villagers, identified as Kulwinder, Robin, Jeeta, besides 20-25 unidentified persons on the statement of ASI Pargat Singh.

The ASI said: “Accused Ranjeet Masih was in our custody. In the meantime, Kulwinder, Jeeta, Robin and 20-25 unidentified persons attacked us with the intention of killing and tried to release the accused from our custody. They also pulled out the SHO from his vehicle and kidnaped him. They also snatched my mobile phone. I escaped with accused Ranjeet and reached the police station.”

Heavy security has been deployed in the village to check the volatile situation.

