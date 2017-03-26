DESAM strike partially affects normal life in Manipur

The 17-hour state wide strike called by a student organisation to protest the induction of Independent MLA Ashab Uddin as parliamentary secretary partially affected normal life in the state capital on Sunday. Normal life was partially affected in Imphal and in adjoining areas with less vehicles on the road and many shops closed.

There was no report of any untoward incident, official sources said. The Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) had called for the 17-hour strike to protest the induction of Independent MLA Ashab Uddin as a parliamentary secretary and the allocation of Education portfolio to him.

The strike started from midnight last night. DESAM had alleged that Uddin “is a non-indigenous person” in the state. Uddin had won from the Jiribam seat. The Jiribam MLA claimed that his family came to the state in 1906. DESAM president Nameirakpam Edison, on Friday, had maintained that the newly formed BJP coalition government should withdraw the portfolio of Education to Uddin.

He said stronger form of agitation would be taken up after the ongoing Board examination ends if the N Biren Singh-led government fails to comply with their demand. The Manipur Chief Secretary, O Nabakishore had yesterday appealed to DESAM to call off the bandh in the interest of the general public.

In a press release, issued yesterday, Nabakishore reminded that the Supreme Court and High Court have passed judgement declaring bandh as illegal as it infringes upon the fundamental rights of a citizen and is liable for punishment under appropriate laws.

It also maintained that the “state government cannot remain silent spectators” when people are suffering and urged the public to assume their normal activities.

The strike called by DESAM is being strongly opposed by United Muslim Organisation while some other civil bodies have supported it.

The All Manipur Bengali Students’ Association, Jiribam and All Manipur Muslim Organisation Co-ordinating Committee had asked DESAM to withdraw the boycott imposed against Uddin.

