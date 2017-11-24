Derek O’Brien says House session delay shows govt on defensive

Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek-O’Brien Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek-O’Brien

Even as Opposition parties cry foul over the delay in the convening of the Winter Session of Parliament, Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien on Thursday said he is happy because it shows that the NDA government is now on the defensive.

“As an opposition MP, I am happy about the defensive tactics of the government. First, there was the rollback of the fuel price hike about six weeks ago, that was a defensive strategy; then came the rollback of GST in 150 items and now the delay in the Winter Session. This is not the NDA of three years ago,” O’Brien said at the launch of his book of essays, Inside Parliament: Views From the Front Row.

His book launch at Constitution Club with just O’Brien on the dais was a stark contrast to the launch of another book by JD(U) MP Ali Anwar at the same venue, where actor-MP Shatrughan Sinha, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and Sitaram Yechury, among others, were on the dais.

While O’Brien talked at length on Opposition unity and how in his book he had written about defeating BJP by making them fight “29 different battles” in states, he sidestepped questions about the impending generational change in Congress leadership and what effect Rahul Gandhi’s ascent to the presidency would have on opposition unity. “Don’t ask me these questions,” was his response.

In the book, which is essentially an extension of his speeches in Parliament, O’Brien has carefully toed the party line on issues such as demonetisation, beef ban and GST, calling out “U-turns” of ministers and, of course, slamming arch rivals Left for their “ugly desperation”.

“From Jai Ho to Jay Woe, the BJP’s narrative is gradually crumbling… after the BJP president’s ‘son stroke’ and the revelation that Acche Din and windfall gains seem to have come only for one company, the so-called anti-corruption rhetoric is struggling,” O’Brien writes in an introduction that sets the tone for the book.

