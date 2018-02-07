Derek O’Brien: ‘Chairman is the head of a political House, not a college debate society’

TMC MP Derek O’Brien at Parliament (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File) TMC MP Derek O’Brien at Parliament (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

Why is the Trinamool Congress upset with the West Bengal governor?

Upset? More than that. This government wants to rewrite the Constitution. The Constitution is clear: the Governor will act on the advice of the council of ministers. But the West Bengal Governor is directly writing to and setting up meetings with divisional commissioners. Law and order is a state subject, not a Governor’s subject

You tried to raise it in Rajya Sabha…

We want to raise issues within the rules. so we gave a 267 notice. We are fully aware that it is the chairman’s prerogative to accept or dismiss 267 notices. But there is a parampara in Rajya Sabha to give the person who has given the notice a minute or two to speak on the subject. Nobody was in the well of the House. All members were in their seats but the chairman adjourned the House. Zero hour belongs to the Opposition; if we cannot express ourselves in zero hour, where will we do so?

Are you questioning the chairman?

We have 100% respect for the chairman and also lot of personal respect and admiration for Venkaiahji. The chairman is the head of a political House, not a college debating society.

Hasn’t it happened before?

If you look at records of Rajya Sabha, you will not find an adjournment in five minutes’ time. Not only zero hour but question hour too was wiped out. We were compelled to protest.

But it happened Monday too.

It is becoming a pattern. If Opposition did not flag it today it would become a rule. But we are optimists. We are confident that the honourable chairman, who is a learned and experienced man, and a responsible Opposition will find a solution.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App