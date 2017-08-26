Dera violence toll up to 32; Punjab and Haryana High Court pulls up Centre, State

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court pulled up both the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state on Saturday, a day after 32 people were killed in the violence unleashed by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted of raping two women. “National integration and law and order are above everything. We are one nation, not a party nation. Politicians need to understand that the nation is one. It is the Prime Minister of India, not BJP. It is the Chief Minister of the state, not BJP. He (Satya Pal Jain) is Additional Solicitor General of India, not of any party,” said a full Bench of the High Court at a special hearing on Saturday.

Stating that the Centre was treating Punjab and Haryana like a “colony”, the court said it should play a more active role. On Thursday, the court had noted that the Centre should not “abdicate or avoid its responsibility”.

The court observed that the Khattar government seemed to have “surrendered before the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda for political considerations.” “This was a political surrender to allure vote bank,” it observed, adding that Khattar was “protecting” the Dera. “The Chief Minister is also the Home Minister. Why could you not prevent the crowd from gathering for the last seven days? They were all outsiders, but were allowed to enter Panchkula, stay there and occupy public place,” said the Bench.

“You have been misleading us. There has been a sea difference between administrative and political decisions. Administrative decisions were paralysed because of the political reasons,” it said.

Taking note of the suspension of Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar, the court said a deeper probe was required to ascertain who was behind the flip-flop over the orders to impose Section 144. “It has strengthened our belief that it is all political,” said the bench. “You allowed the crowd to gather. A probe will expose it.” The court directed all the deputy commissioners of Punjab and Haryana to invite applications for claims regarding the damage caused to public and private properties during the violence, and ordered that no property of the Dera Sacha Sauda shall be “sold, transferred and encumbered” in any manner.

“The deputy commissioners in the States of Haryana and Punjab are directed to identify the assets and properties of Dera Sacha Sauda and submit a list of the same in this Court for attachment. The list should include assets, incomes, bank accounts and properties,” said the Bench. “The reports of interception of messages given by the Dera Sacha Sauda inciting violence shall be submitted in this Court in a sealed cover.”

The Advocate Generals of both the states have been directed to submit in sealed covers their strategies and plan for “preventing this kind of incidents of violence and arson in future and whether such planning includes the complete sensitisation of Dera Sacha Sauda”. The Bench said that “a status report of the persons killed in the mayhem be also submitted. The States of Punjab and Haryana shall also submit the details of the expenses incurred in making all types of arrangements at Panchkula and other parts of the states.”

The Haryana government told the Bench that 32 people, including 28 in Panchkula, were killed in the violence. “Arrests of as many as 524 persons have been made in Panchkula, 24 vehicles have been seized, five pistols with 79 rounds, besides, two rifles with 52 rounds, were recovered. Moreover, iron rods, ‘dandas’, hockey sticks and ten petrol bombs were also recovered,” the State Advocate General told the court. The Punjab government told the High Court that “there have been as many as 51 incidents in Punjab and 39 FIRs have been registered; besides, 19 miscreants have been arrested, including one Gurdev Singh, who is a state-level office-bearer of Dera Sacha Sauda.”

