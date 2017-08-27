Dera violence: Seven booked for ‘attempting to wage war’

Charred vehicles lying on a road which were torched during violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Source: PTI Photo) Charred vehicles lying on a road which were torched during violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Source: PTI Photo)

Police have booked seven persons under charges of attempting to wage war. The seven accused were reportedly in service of Ram Rahim when he was brought to court for verdict pronouncement in Panchkula on Friday. The accused have been identified as Ajay, Ram Singh, Vijay Singh, Balwan Singh, Krishan Das, Pritam Singh and Sukhbir.

Sources said the accused were attempting to evacuate Ram Rahim while he was being brought out from the court premises after the verdict. Sources said the accused then tried to manhandle the staff who had the custody of Ram Rahim.

Following the high drama, the accused then made a phone call to someone outside the court directing them to go on a rampage, leading to the major violence.

