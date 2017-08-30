Dera violence: Punjab and Haryana High HC wants SIT to monitor cases

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday ordered the constitution of Special Investigation Teams for monitoring cases registered for the incidents of violence in Punjab and Haryana on the day Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in a rape case and restrained the two state governments from cancelling any FIRs without its permission.

The SITs will be headed by the officials not below the rank of additional director general of police. The HC, which is hearing a PIL on the issue, also directed the police to submit the case diaries and status reports every month to the area magistrates who will then forward the reports with their comments to the High Court.

During the hearing on Tuesday, HC observed it was a “war-like situation” in the region and was required to be fought like a war. “The message has to be loud and clear that those who resort to arson, rape of women have to be shot. Anybody who indulges in violence will have to face the music. Time has come for State to not buckle down…,” said the court.

