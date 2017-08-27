Dera violence live updates: Curfew relaxed in Sirsa till 11 am; Gurmeet Ram Rahim sentencing tomorrow

Army personal deployed on the route CBI court to sector 6 (after violence by Dera Supporters after verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim) on Saturday, August 26 2017. (Source: Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Army personal deployed on the route CBI court to sector 6 (after violence by Dera Supporters after verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim) on Saturday, August 26 2017. (Source: Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Curfew has been relaxed for five hours in and around the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa on Sunday, two days after restrictions were imposed on August 24. Commercial establishments including petrol pumps and stores were allowed to open in the area, news agency PTI reported.

Ahead of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s sentencing in the rape case on Monday, four columns of Army have cordoned off the Dera’s headquarters on Saturday and appealed to the scores of dera followers staying inside to immediately vacate the 1000 acre premises. Paramilitary forces and state police have also formed a second security cordon outside the headquarters and a deadline till 8 am was set for the followers to leave.

Meanwhile, a CBI court judge will travel to the prison where Ram Rahim is being housed to decide on the quantum of the sentence. A seven-layer security cordon has been laid around the jail to prevent a repeat of Friday’s violence that left at least 36 dead.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing live updates:

9.00 am: “I was not able to purchase essential items for my household since Thursday night due to imposition of curfew. I

will buy sufficient stock of such items,” Surender Soni, a resident of Begu area near Dera headquarters said.

