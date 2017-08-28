Dera violence hits transporters hard

Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The violence in Haryana following the Dera Sacha Sauda head’s conviction has hit the transport business hard. Amid fears of more violence, several trucks were stranded on the highways. Nitin Aggarwal, owner of Aggarwal Transports, said, “I have 12 trucks which are stuck for past two days. The drivers have refused to drive on the highways with consignments fearing violence.”

“The trucks carry almost everything including cement, bricks, construction material, even sometimes household articles, vehicles etc, so I think every thing which is supplied in market is affected by this violence as the trucks being halted,” said Nitin Aggarwal.

Another transporter, Dhuran Yadav, said, “I had a truck loaded just a day before the verdict day, but after that it remained stuck here as the drivers refused to move. Today, after an inspection of the route, I have somehow managed to move one truck.”

“I hope situation is under control now and conditions will improve, so that our business can move back to normal,” he added.

