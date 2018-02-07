Dera violence: HC pulls up Haryana cops for ‘befooling’ the court

Punjab and Haryana High Court (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab and Haryana High Court (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday pulled up Haryana Police for “befooling” the court with its probe as it resumed hearing of a PIL related to violence following conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Describing as “far from satisfactory” the probe into assets allegedly taken out from the Dera headquarters following Ram Rahim’s conviction, the court observed that there was need to relook into the matter to “keep intact the faith of state of Haryana in the law and order machinery”.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant, Augustine George Masih and Avneesh Jhingan came down hard on police and its SIT, after an officer submitted that he was satisfied with the custodial interrogation of Dera IT head Vineet Kumar. The bench, however, while perusing the record came across his statement that cash was taken out of Dera headquarters on August 26.

“This is totally incomplete and there is a deliberate attempt behind leaving questions unanswered. What kind of investigation? You are befooling us. Now we will reveal, so the people will know,” the bench said. “You are not asking where it has gone. Have you people grabbed it or has it been dumped into the ground. Any statement is meaningless unless it leads to disclosure. All these statements are meaningless.”

