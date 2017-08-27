Train, bus services from J&K resume

Train and inter-state bus services from here has resumed after being suspended on Friday in view of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in a rape case. The conviction by a CBI court at Panchkula in Haryana triggered widespread violence, killing 36 people and injuring over 250 others.

Dozens of trains from Jammu Tawi Railway station and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway station in Katra were cancelled as a precautionary measure stranding thousands of passengers, including devotees. While 18 trains, including six from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station, were cancelled on Friday, 12 others were cancelled yesterday.

“Rail service resumed from here at 9.30 pm yesterday after security clearance. While four trains operated from Jammu station, two others originated from Katra and the operations continued till 2 am today, clearing almost all the stranded passengers,” Jammu station superintendent Ashwani Kumar Sharma told PTI here.

He said the six trains to different destinations operated with one hour interval from each other.

“Normal operations are going on since this morning,” Sharma said.

The inter-state bus service resumed partially last night. It resumed normal operations this morning, a spokesperson of the All India Sleeper Coaches Owners Association said. Private buses to different destinations including Delhi and Chandigarh left from here last night after getting security clearance from the authorities concerned, he said.

