Dera violence: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi

Dera violence: Security personnel stand guard as smoke is seen after followers went violent following court verdict in the rape trial of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Sirsa. (Source: PTI Photo) Dera violence: Security personnel stand guard as smoke is seen after followers went violent following court verdict in the rape trial of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Sirsa. (Source: PTI Photo)

With violence being reported from various north Indian states following conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action to ensure safety of life and property of all citizens.

In a letter to Modi, Vijayan said he had been personally receiving calls from Malayalees who fear threat for their life and property following he violence. “May I request you to take immediate and necessary steps to ensure the life and property of all our citizens and action against those who indulged in violence,” Vijayan said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also wanted the centre to take strict action against those behind the unprecedented acts of violence. “It is worrying that the widespread instances of violence, rioting and arson are being reported from several parts of north Indian states following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim by the CBI court,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App